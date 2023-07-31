Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 09:38

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisting there will not be an early general election, protests at a Cork library, and Dublin's All-Ireland victory are among the topics that feature on Monday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports that the Coalition is split over plans for a constitutional referendum on the right to housing. Dublin's win over Kerry also features prominently on the front page.

British far-right members were involved at a Cork library protest, according to the Irish Examiner. Mr Varadkar's pledge that there will be no early general election also features on the front page.

Dublin's All-Ireland triumph dominates the Irish Independent front page.

Huge demand for new homes in Cork is the subject of The Echo's lead story.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on the Croke Park tribute to Sinéad O'Connor before Sunday's All-Ireland final.

The Irish Daily Mail labels Dublin a 'city under siege' following another serious assault in the capital.

Dublin's footballers make the front page of The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a street preacher in Belfast being investigated over potential hate crimes during the city's Pride parade.

Plans to put an end to “anti-car moves” and a potential route for peace in Ukraine are among the stories leading the UK’s papers.

The Sun reports the British prime minister has ordered a review of “hated low-traffic neighbourhoods” in a boost for motorists, while The Guardian says ministers are considering restrictions on councils’ ability to impose 20mph speed limits.

Rishi Sunak is set to press ahead with new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, according to The Times.

The Telegraph reports 50,000 extra families will have to pay Inheritance Tax following the UK government’s tax threshold freeze.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail leads with a call to scrap the tourist tax as research reveals such a move could generate £10 billion for the economy.

The Metro reports Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has hinted at peace talks with Ukraine.

The i says 52 per cent of Britons are worried about paying for everyday essentials.

The Independent leads with concerns that the NHS is inadequately prepared for the coming winter.

The Financial Times reports the UK government has made it cheaper to pollute by watering down its carbon market scheme.

The Daily Mirror leads with its campaign for a change in the law regarding dangerous pets.

A call-handling probe by the Daily Express found the tax office to be the worst offender.

And the Daily Star says multiple deluges are heading for the UK over the next few weeks.

