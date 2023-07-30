Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 08:55

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Pictures of Sinéad O'Connor continue to feature on the front pages of the national newspapers.

Following her death on Wednesday, the Business Post pays tribute with 'Rebel, artist & slayer of old Ireland shibboleths'.

The paper also reports: 'Minister to pay 'high price' to avoid pre-election unrest'.

The Sunday Independent's headline reads: 'HSE halted probes into care home sex attacks by rapist'.

Meanwhile, The Irish Mail on Sunday carries the story of a woman who says O'Connor saved her life.

In a similar vain, the Irish Sunday Mirror shares the story of O'Connor befriending a woman dying of cancer, giving her the 'best week of her life'.

In Britain, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak features heavily on Sunday’s front pages, as well as stories on rising energy bills and new EU travel laws.

The Sunday Telegraph features a portrait of Mr Sunak next to his message that he is on the side of the motorists and will order a review into “anti-car schemes”.

The Sunday Times reports Mr Sunak is set to announce a carbon capture programme in Scotland.

The Sunday Mirror takes aim at Mr Sunak who took a ride in a Tory donor’s helicopter to travel 200 miles.

Winter energy bills are set to rise again due to a lack of gas storage facilities to prevent shortages, according to the Sunday Express.

The Sunday Mail says new laws in the EU next summer will mean British travellers will have their fingerprints taken and faces scanned when they enter EU nations.

The Independent says another MP has been caught out using expenses to pay for a parking fine, blaming the mistake on an aide.

And the Daily Star looks into the supernatural, with football legend Ian Holloway saying he was visited by the spirit of his father in his car.

