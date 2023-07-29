Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 19:09

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Coolock


Michael Bolton

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in the early hours of Thursday 27th July in Dunree Park, Coolock, Dublin 5 area.

At approximately 4:40am on this date, gardaí received a report that a number of males gained access to a property after forcing entry, awakening the homeowner.

An altercation then ensued between the homeowner (a male in his 80s) and the intruders following which the male suspects then fled the scene and entered a vehicle parked outside.

This vehicle (a silver estate style car, reported as being possibly a 2000s registered Renault Megane) then exited Dunree Park over a grass margin between Dunree Park and the Malahide Road and travelled for a short period outbound on the wrong side of the Malahide Road.

The homeowner has received medical treatment. No items were taken during the course of this incident.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by gardaí and investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have any information on the silver estate car, reported as being possibly a 2000s registered Renault Megane, which is believed to have been involved in this incident.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have noticed any erratic driving or any other activity which drew their attention regarding this vehicle between 1am and 5am on Thursday 27th July 2023 in the Dunree Park, Tonlegee Road, Malahide Road, Edenmore, Donaghmede or Clarehall areas of Dublin.

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

