Gardaí appeal for information on 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have appealed for information on 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on the 28th July 1998 near her home, at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co Kildare at approximately 3pm.

Deirdre was 18 years old in 1998. She would be 43 years old this year. Deirdre had just completed one year at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London.

Deirdre had enjoyed her life in London and was looking forward to returning to college that September.

That day, 28th July 1998, Deirdre had walked into Newbridge town to get a bank draft to send to a college friend in London for their rent deposit.

At 2.14pm Deirdre is observed on CTTV walking on Main Street Newbridge.

At approximately 2.18pm Deirdre is observed in the AIB bank getting a £100 bank draft and leaves the AIB Bank a short time later.

At 2.26pm Deridre is observed again on CCTV queuing in the Post Office Newbridge. At 2.32pm Deirdre is observed on CCTV speaking with a friend outside the Post Office on Main Street Newbridge.

At 2.35pm, the last sighting of Deirdre, on CCTV, is recorded walking outside the PTSB Bank on Main Street Newbridge.

Deirdre was last seen shortly after 3pm near her family home outside Newbridge.

Deirdre was 5’3” in height, slim build with grey/green eyes and dark chin length hair.When she went missing on the 28th July 1998 Deirdre was wearing a navy v neck t-shirt with white trim on collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

Deirdre was carrying a distinctive black satchel type bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow capital letters on the side.

The black satchel bag has never been located.There has been a 25-year investigation into Deirdre’s disappearance during which significant enquiries have been carried out to establish her whereabouts and to investigate the circumstances in which she disappeared.

On the 20th anniversary of her disappearance An Garda Síochána confirmed that the missing person investigation had been upgraded to a murder investigation.

Gardaí submitted an investigation file on the murder of Deirdre Jacob to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

No prosecution has been directed to date.

Superintendent Burke made the following appeal for information:"Today the 25th anniversary of Deirdre’s disappearance and murder I appeal to any person with any information in relation to the murder of Deirdre Jacob to contact the Garda investigation team.

"I want to speak to any person who met, spoke with or had any interaction with Deirdre Jacob on the 28th July 1998 or subsequently.

"There are person or persons who have information on the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob and her murder on or about the 28th July 1998 and who haven’t yet spoken to Gardaí or who may have already spoken to Gardaí but were not in a position to tell everything that they know at that time.

"Do you recognise yourself in the queue in the Post Office or do you recognise any of the persons in the queue. I want to speak to every person that was in that queue.

"I want to speak with any person who has any information on the black satchel type bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow capital letters on the side which Deirdre was in possession of when she went missing.

"I am appealing to those persons, 25 years later, to please come forward and speak to the investigation team. The primary focus of this investigation is the victim, Deirdre Jacob and her family."