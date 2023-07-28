Helen McEntee has ‘absolute confidence’ in Garda Commissioner

By Gráinne Ní Aodha and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has insisted she has “absolute confidence” in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who faces a no-confidence motion from rank-and-file gardaí.

She was responding after it emerged this week that that Garda Representative Association (GRA) is to ballot members on a vote of no confidence in Mr Harris.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the GRA came to the decision at a meeting on Wednesday, citing a failure to address the ongoing recruitment and retention crisis, a lack of training and a row over the garda roster.

Rank-and-file officers are to hold a vote of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA.

Garda unions have said that the current roster, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been extended 15 times in three years and imposed without agreement.

This sometimes results in members working for 14 days out of every 16, compared to the previous roster involving six days on and four days off.

The GRA represents almost 12,000 rank-and-file gardaí.

Speaking to reporters at a passing out ceremony in Co Tipperary, Ms McEntee said she had “absolute confidence” in Mr Harris.

When it was put to her that it would be problematic if a high number of gardaí were to vote no confidence in the Garda Commissioner, Ms McEntee said: “I think if it were to go down that route, I’m not sure what that would resolve.”

“I don’t think it is helpful what has happened in the last few days, I understand there are issues and I understand the GRA have raised concerns.

“The most important thing in any organisation is that you sit round the table and that people have dialogue and I think that is the most important thing and that is what I hope will happen in the coming weeks.

“I know that the commissioner himself has said he is very open to sitting down with the unions.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she believes the commissioner is willing to speak and listen to unions’ concerns. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA.

She added: “Dialogue is the way forward, and I would really encourage people to get around the table and iron out the issues that people do have.”

When it was put to Ms McEntee that rank-and-file Garda members feel the issues they raise are not listened to or addressed, she said she believes the Commissioner does listen.

“I know a lot of this is focused on the roster. I know how important that is, I know how important it is to the commissioner, just for the daily running, the efficiency and effectiveness of the organisation.

“I also know how important it is for Garda members, for their families for that work-life balance.

“So it’s really important that both sides get around the table. I believe the commissioner is willing to speak and to listen, and I think that’s really what needs to happen.”

Details about when the vote will be held have not yet been released.