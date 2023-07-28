Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 09:15

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday's front pages
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday's front pages are dominated by tributes to Sinéad O'Connor.

The death of the Irish singer is the lead story in The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a story on a woman welcoming publicly funded IVF, as she revealed she had to sell her car for fertility treatment.

The death of Sinéad O'Connor is also the front page lead in the Irish Daily Star, Irish Sun, Irish Daily Mail, and The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on women being trafficked into the sex trade in Northern Ireland.

Environmental, banking and political issues vie for attention as no single story dominates the front pages of Friday’s UK newspapers.

A warning from UN secretary general Antonio Guterres that “the era of global boiling has arrived” as July is on track to be the world’s hottest month on record leads The Guardian, which says the prospect is “terrifying”.

The i opts for the same story over a picture of wildfires.

There is another dramatic picture on the front of the Daily Mirror with children playing on a pile of old clothes on the coast in Ghana, showing what the paper calls “the real cost of our throwaway fashion”.

The Daily Telegraph also opts for an environmental story with former prime minister Sir Tony Blair warning that the British public cannot be asked to carry the “huge burden” of moving towards net zero.

A wildfire picture under the headline “Global Boiling” also makes the front of the Metro, but it leads on the resignation of Coutts bank chief executive Peter Flavell in the turmoil following its “de-banking” of Nigel Farage.

The same story leads the Financial Times, which says he resigned after “accepting blame for Farage furore”.

The Times turns its attention to immigrants as it reports UK home secretary Suella Braverman has bought marquees to house up to 2,000 people on disused military sites.

Britain's Prince Harry is on the front page of the Daily Mail – alongside a picture of Sir Mick Jagger at his “wild 80th birthday bash” – which says part of his phone-hacking claim against News Group has been thrown out by a High Court judge.

Jagger also features on the front of the Daily Express, which says Labour are considering a change of heart on the pension triple lock.

The Daily Star concentrates on huge gas profits and asks how bosses can sleep at night.

More in this section

Three teens now facing charges over US tourist Stephen Termini attack Three teens now facing charges over US tourist Stephen Termini attack
Irish mourners pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Sinéad O’Connor Irish mourners pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Sinéad O’Connor
Neil Jordan says Sinéad O'Connor's death is 'tragic' but was 'not inevitable' Neil Jordan says Sinéad O'Connor's death is 'tragic' but was 'not inevitable'
Irish ExaminerGuardianIrish IndependentThe Irish TimesDaily TelegraphFinancial TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily MirrorDaily StarIrish SunIrish Daily MailThe Echofront pagesFTthe herald
DPC rejects claims it didn't fully investigate alleged data breach by Google

DPC rejects claims it didn't fully investigate alleged data breach by Google

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more