Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 11:50

Sinéad O'Connor was found unresponsive at London address - UK police

Thomson Reuters

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who died on Wednesday aged 56, was found unresponsive at an address in London and pronounced dead at the scene, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Artists around the world have reacted to the news, with REM frontman Michael Stipe, US musician Tori Amos and Irish singer Shane MacGowan among those who paid tribute to O'Connor's fierce honesty, intense presence and uncompromising spirit.

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address ... Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the Met Police said in a statement.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

The acclaimed musician released 10 studio albums.

Song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ms O'Connor is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her son Shane died last year aged 17.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”

Sinéad O’Connor’s voice ‘was Ireland right down to the core’

