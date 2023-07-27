Second arrest made in connection with attack on US tourist

Kenneth Fox

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the attack on a US tourist in Dublin last week.

Gardaí said they arrested a male juvenile for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a North Dublin Garda Station.

It comes after the US Embassy in Dublin issued a warning to visiting tourists to “keep a low profile” in the wake of serious assaults in the capital, including on a US tourist and a Ukrainian actor.

A banner has appeared across the Dublin embassy’s website on Wednesday which warns US tourists on how to be safe.

The embassy advises “all citizens to be aware of their surroundings” and warns against walking alone, especially when it is dark.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Roderic O’Gorman said “significant assaults” in parts of Dublin will cause concern to tourists and local communities – but that community work is ongoing to address anti-social behaviour.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was injured in an attack on Talbot Street in Dublin last week while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met and apologised to actor Oleksandr Hrekov after he required stitches following an assault.

Mr O’Gorman said his department has brought forward “significant measures” on youth supports and that youth diversion projects are seen as “extremely successful” in diverting children who may have an initial offence away from custodial sentences and from subsequent reoffending.

“Undoubtedly there has been some very significant assaults in an area of our inner city, and I’ve no doubt that causes real concern to people travelling through those parts of the city, but most importantly to the communities living there.