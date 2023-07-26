Man who received information from Garda Pulse system to be sentenced

Kenneth Fox

A Wicklow man who received information taken from the Garda Pulse system from a former civilian employee of An Garda Síochána will be sentenced later this year.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Daniel Webb (33), of Charlesland, Greystones, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to two counts of active and passive corruption on September 6th and 9th, 2019, at unknown locations.

He has no previous convictions.

Detective Sergeant James King told Diana Stuart, BL, prosecuting, that in January 2020, gardaí received confidential information that a civilian employee of An Garda Síochána, Holly Hayden (27), who was working at the Dún Laoghaire District Office, was relaying confidential information from the Garda Pulse system to third parties outside the station.

An investigation took place, and her work area and home were searched. During the search, a mobile phone was seized, and a forensic download took place. Messages from Hayden to Webb were found on both the WhatsApp and Telegram apps.

The court heard that Webb was then identified, and messages showed Hayden sent a document containing information from the Pulse system about another individual on September 6th, 2019, to Webb.

On September 9th, 2019, she provided a synopsis of information from the Pulse system, which she had been instructed to download via the messaging app Telegram. She received cocaine in exchange for providing information on both of these occasions.

The court heard that 17 lines of intelligence in total were sent, which related to Webb and people associated with him.

Screenshots of the Pulse system were also sent to Webb. The court heard that Hayden also sent information to another party and gave information about the location of garda checkpoints.

Judge Orla Crowe asked if copies of the information taken from the Pulse system were available and were handed into the court.

Det Sgt King said a search warrant was issued for Webb's home and car. Webb arrived home during the search and cooperated fully with the gardaí. His mobile phone was also seized.

The court heard that the maximum sentence available to the court is ten years in prison.

Garda checkpoints

James Dwyer SC, defending, said his client met Hayden in his local pub after she approached him. They first began to communicate on WhatsApp in May 2019.

He said Hayden sent information to his client that related to him and his associates, but she also sent information to a third party relating to garda movement and checkpoints.

Det Sgt King agreed with counsel that messages from his client's phone show that, at one point, he encouraged Hayden not to look up more information.

Mr Dwyer handed in character references for his client from his GP, a member of the Bar Council of Ireland, neighbours of his family, a woman his mother worked for, and family members. His parents were also in court to support him.

The letter from his parents described Webb as “warm, generous and loving” and that he is “adored by his siblings”.

Counsel said there was seven clean urine analysis before the court from his client.

He said there was also a probation report available, which indicated that when this offending was taking place, Webb was at the peak of his drug use, spending up to €200 a night on cocaine and Xanax.

The reports put him at a low risk of reoffending, and he is in stable employment.

He said this is a crime of the “utmost seriousness where the Pulse system has been compromised”.

He asked the court to take into account the clean urine reports, the lack of previous convictions, and his early guilty plea when sentencing.

Judge Orla Crowe said she would have “to consider this matter as it is quite unusual”. She adjourned this case for finalisation until October 6th.

Earlier this month, Judge Crowe adjourned the case facing Webb's co-accused until November 6th for finalisation.

Hayden (27), of Bayview Terrace, Bray, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to one count of disclosing confidential information from the Pulse system obtained in the course of her employment on October 29th, 2019.

She further pleaded to two counts of accessing confidential information from the Pulse system for the purpose of corruptly obtaining a gift, consideration or advantage for herself at Dún Laoghaire Garda station on September 9th, 2019, and on dates between April 28th, 2020, and May 11th, 2020.