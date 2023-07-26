Irish residents took 2.6 million overnight trips up to March 2023

Kenneth Fox

Irish residents took 2.6 million domestic overnight trips in January, February and March 2023, up from 2.3 million such trips or by 11 per cent when compared with the same period in 2022.

Total expenditure on domestic overnight trips in Q1 2023 amounted to €517 million with those on holiday spending €271 million of this, while those visiting friends or relatives spent €148 million.

The number of nights spent in Irish hotels by Irish residents was 17 per cent higher in Q1 2023 than in the same quarter in 2022 (1.9 million nights and 1.6 million respectively).

Speaking about the data, Brendan Curtin, statistician in the tourism and travel division, said: “The figures provide information on domestic travel by Irish residents in the months of January, February and March (Q1) 2023.

"When compared with results from the same period in 2022, the data highlights the continued growth in domestic travel following the disruption caused by Covid-19 restrictions."

The number of domestic overnight trips taken in Q1 2023 was 11 per cent higher than in the same period in 2022.

The main reason for taking domestic overnight trips in Q1 2023 was to visit friends or relatives (41 per cent) followed closely by holidays (40 per cent).

Less than one in ten trips were for business purposes (7 per cent).

The most popular region visited by Irish residents on overnight trips was the Southern region (1.1 million trips), while the Northern and Western region had the least number of trips (0.6 million trips).

In Q1 2023 expenditure on domestic trips increased by 10 per cent compared with Q1 2022.

Spending on holiday trips amounted to €271 million, while those visiting friends or relatives spent €148 million.

Expenditure on domestic business trips was €44 million which was more than double the spend in the same period in 2022 (€18 million).

Overall, the number of nights spent away on domestic trips remained at the same level in both Q1 2022 and Q1 2023 (5.2 million).

The number of nights spent in self-catering and rented accommodation was down 33 per cent.

"In Q1 2023 Irish residents took 2.7 million domestic same-day visits and expenditure amounted to €149 million," he said.