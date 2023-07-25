‘Atlantic rail corridor’ on track as minister brings network review to Cabinet

By Cillian Sherlock and Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A strategic rail review has recommended new routes for passengers and freight, the Minister for Transport has said.

Eamon Ryan brought the draft report of the first all-island strategic rail review (AISRR) to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The review has 30 recommendations on developing a rail network for the benefit of commuters, businesses and communities.

It also looks at the impact on the environment and on the all-island economy.

The 25-year plan examines electrification of the rail network, faster and more frequent trains as well as new routes for people and freight.

Short-term recommendations include at least hourly services between major cities and one train every two hours between other centres.

The plan calls for an increase to rail-freight capacity to take more trucks off roads.

It seeks to decarbonise the rail network with more electrification and the use of battery and hydrogen traction.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived for Cabinet, Mr Ryan said a new “Atlantic rail corridor” would bring low-carbon transport for businesses.

The Green Party leader said: “Early parts of the last century, we probably had the best rail network in the world. We’ve let it lapse.

“We’ve lost lines, we’ve given up on rail freight. We don’t have connection to the northwest. And what the report says is: We bring back rail. We bring back rail as a way of getting better balanced regional development.”

Mr Ryan said rail freight could be brought back “relatively quickly”.

Asked about timelines for improving rail infrastructure, Mr Ryan said new rail freight services could be running “within the next year or two”.

However, he said Government could reopen the Waterford-Rosslare and Claremorris-Athenry lines by the end of the decade.

He added: “They’re the missing pieces in the jigsaw.”

It would also seek to reinstate the Antrim to Lisburn line with a station at Belfast International Airport.

The trade union Siptu said the project should be given “maximum priority”.

The union’s division organiser for transport said new rail links proposed by Mr Ryan must be rolled out much more rapidly than in the timescale envisaged.

Adrian Kane said: “This proposal is for one of the most significant investments in rail infrastructure in the history of the State.

“However, the lengthy timescale for rolling out the project is unacceptable, particularly in light of the warnings contained in the annual review from the Climate Change Advisory Council concerning the likely failure of the Government to reach its carbon reduction targets.”