Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 10:39

Man arrested for attempted robbery of a business in Dublin

The weapons used during the attempted robbery were also recovered by investigating gardaí.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of a business in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the attempted robbery of a business premises in Dublin 1 on Saturday afternoon 22nd July.

At approximately 1.30pm, a man entered the premises on Frederick Street North, armed with what is believed to be a knife and axe, and threatened members of staff. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí were notified of the incident and a managed search operation was conducted; the suspected offender was located a short time later.

The weapons used during the attempted robbery were also recovered by investigating gardaí.

The man (aged in his 30s) was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday 24th July 2023 at 10.30am.

More in this section

State asked to contribute towards extra €500,000 fee for Katie Taylor Croke Park fight State asked to contribute towards extra €500,000 fee for Katie Taylor Croke Park fight
Second large haul of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport from LA flight Second large haul of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport from LA flight
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
DublinGardaiAttempted robbery
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more