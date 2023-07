James Cox

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for 13 counties.

Met Éireann said spells of heavy rain brings the potential for localised flooding.

Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo are the counties under the warning.

The alert came into effect at 6.30pm on Saturday evening and is due to remain in place until 11am on Sunday.