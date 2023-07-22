Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 11:39

Man arrested in connection with Belfast house fire

Police received the report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at around 3am on Friday.
Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences including arson following a house fire in the Mourneview Court area of north Belfast.

Police received the report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at around 3am on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “Extensive damage was caused to the living room area and the kitchen, and smoke damage was also caused to the upstairs of the property.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, and no one was inside the house at the time of the incident.”

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, criminal damage, and arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police appealed to anyone who may have any information to contact Musgrave CID by calling 101, quoting reference number 479 of 21/07/23.

Information can also be provided by using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

