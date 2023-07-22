State asked to contribute towards extra €500,000 fee for Katie Taylor Croke Park fight

Michael Bolton

Extra costs of €500,000 for Croke Park proved to be the main stumbling block preventing Katie Taylor's homecoming fight taking place in Croke Park.

Records from the Department of Sport show a meeting took place in January between representatives from Kate Taylor's management team and the Department of Sport, with Minister of State Thomas Byrne included in the meeting.

An agreement had been made for a rental fee for the stadium and a date had been chosen, where Katie Taylor was set to rematch Amanda Serrano in a repeat of their thrilling bout in 2022, which Taylor won via split decision.

However, outside of the rental fee, additional costs of €500,000, which was outside of the budget provided by Matchroom Boxing, the promoters of the fight.

Taylor's management said they could have the fight elsewhere for less expense, but were keen for the fight to take place in Dublin, and specifically Croke Park. To do so, they requested Government funding to help cover the additional €500,000 cost.

They also wanted a decision made quickly, as Serrano was due to fight in February against Erika Cruz, and wanted a decision to be made prior to her fight.

Speaking in February on the Ariel Helwani MMA Hour, the head of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn said "the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium,”

Mr Byrne acknowledged Katie Taylor's record as a representative to Ireland in boxing, and insisted the Department would be supportive of the fight taking place in Dublin and would assist in any way possible.

However, as the fight was viewed as a commercial venture, it was not usual for the such events to receive financial assistance from the Department of Sport.

Such events that have received financial assistance have been subject to an extensive engagement process and assessment by the Department. Thus meant to exception would be made for the event, and would have to be assessed on its merits, like any other proposal.

Cian Ó Lionáin, assistant secretary for Tourism and Sport, also explained that the weekend proposed for the fight was not ideal due to events already taking place in Dublin that weekend.

The fight took place on May 20th, the same day the Aviva Stadium hosted the Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle.

In the end Katie Taylor took on Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena, following an injury to Amanda Serrano that ruled her out of the fight, with Cameron winning via majority decision.