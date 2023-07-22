Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 11:03

State asked to contribute towards extra €500,000 fee for Katie Taylor Croke Park fight

Records from the Department of Sport show a meeting took place in January between representatives from Kate Taylor's management team and the Department, with Minister of State Thomas Byrne included in the meeting.
State asked to contribute towards extra €500,000 fee for Katie Taylor Croke Park fight

Michael Bolton

Extra costs of €500,000 for Croke Park proved to be the main stumbling block preventing Katie Taylor's homecoming fight taking place in Croke Park.

Records from the Department of Sport show a meeting took place in January between representatives from Kate Taylor's management team and the Department of Sport, with Minister of State Thomas Byrne included in the meeting.

An agreement had been made for a rental fee for the stadium and a date had been chosen, where Katie Taylor was set to rematch Amanda Serrano in a repeat of their thrilling bout in 2022, which Taylor won via split decision.

However, outside of the rental fee, additional costs of €500,000, which was outside of the budget provided by Matchroom Boxing, the promoters of the fight.

Taylor's management said they could have the fight elsewhere for less expense, but were keen for the fight to take place in Dublin, and specifically Croke Park. To do so, they requested Government funding to help cover the additional €500,000 cost.

They also wanted a decision made quickly, as Serrano was due to fight in February against Erika Cruz, and wanted a decision to be made prior to her fight.

Speaking in February on the Ariel Helwani MMA Hour, the head of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn said "the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium,”

Mr Byrne acknowledged Katie Taylor's record as a representative to Ireland in boxing, and insisted the Department would be supportive of the fight taking place in Dublin and would assist in any way possible.

However, as the fight was viewed as a commercial venture, it was not usual for the such events to receive financial assistance from the Department of Sport.

Such events that have received financial assistance have been subject to an extensive engagement process and assessment by the Department. Thus meant to exception would be made for the event, and would have to be assessed on its merits, like any other proposal.

Cian Ó Lionáin, assistant secretary for Tourism and Sport, also explained that the weekend proposed for the fight was not ideal due to events already taking place in Dublin that weekend.

The fight took place on May 20th, the same day the Aviva Stadium hosted the Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle.

In the end Katie Taylor took on Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena, following an injury to Amanda Serrano that ruled her out of the fight, with Cameron winning via majority decision.

More in this section

Second large haul of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport from LA flight Second large haul of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport from LA flight
Court dismisses challenges to grant planning for proposed Meath data centre Court dismisses challenges to grant planning for proposed Meath data centre
Pensioner jailed for seven years has abuse conviction overturned Pensioner jailed for seven years has abuse conviction overturned
Croke ParkKatie TaylorEddie HearnThomas ByrneMatchroom Boxing3 ArenaDepartment of Sport
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more