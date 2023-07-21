Gardaí investigating two assaults that left men in critical condition

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating two separate assaults which left two me in a critical condition.

A man aged in his 30s was assaulted in Galway in the early hours of Thursday morning while in Dublin a man in his 50s was attacked in the city centre late on Wednesday night.

Gardaí have launched two separate appeals, the first concerns an assault in Dublin city centre that happened on Talbot Street on Wednesday night.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 10.40pm when a number of individuals attacked an American tourist.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

In the second incident a man in his 30s remain in a critical condition following an assault on Dominic Street in Galway in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to these assaults to come forward.