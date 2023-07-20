Man left in critical condition following serious assault in Galway

Muireann Duffy

A man aged in his 30 has been left in critical condition following a serious assault in Galway on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Dominick Street in Galway city at around 2.30am.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing, and appealed or any witnesses of the assault to come forward.

They are also asking road users, including taxi drivers and pedestrians, to make any footage, including dash cam recordings, available to investigating gardaí.

Those with information can contact Galway Street Garda station on 091-538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.