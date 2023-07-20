Gardaí impound boat as more drugs found off Donegal coast

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have impounded a boat which they believe is connected to a large drugs haul seized off the coast of Donegal.

It comes as another plastic-wrapped consignment of cocaine worth more than €1 million was found in the water. The latest find was made at Ards following concentrated searches by the Garda Water Unit.

It follows Wednesday's discovery of two large bales of drugs at Dunfanaghy and Fanad, worth an estimated €2.8 million.

It is not known if the bale found on Thursday was located in water or on the shoreline. The new find is understood to be similar to the previous two, which were wrapped in black plastic and held together with ropes.

As the Garda investigation continues, a boat registered in Northern Ireland has been impounded at Magheraroarty and the pier was sealed off to the public. It is understood the boat was sold in recent weeks.

Members of the Garda Forensics Unit attended the scene, as well as officers from Customs and Revenue.

Officers dressed in white scenes-of-crime suits could be seen boarding the boat. However, it did not appear that anything was removed from the vessel.

A coastline search involving the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with other State agencies, is ongoing.

The value of the drugs is now thought to be more than €4 million.

The two previous packages, weighing 40kg, were washed up at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad and the other at Tramore in Dunfanaghy.

A Garda spokesperson said they will release an update when the searches have concluded.

An earlier Garda statement appealed for landowners with coastal land in the Fanad Head area, or anyone using the North Donegal Coastline over the coming days to contact Gardaí if they notice further packages of debris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda station 074-9153 060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.