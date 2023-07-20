Funeral to take place of Irish woman Kirsty Ward who was killed in Spain

The funeral will take place on Thursday morning for Dublin woman Kirsty Ward who was killed in Spain earlier this month.

The 36-year-old was found dead in a corridor of the Magnolia Hotel in Salou.

A 30-year-old Irish man, who is understood to have known Ms Ward, was arrested by police on suspicion of killing her.

The mother from Dundrum, south Dublin, was found the Hotel Magnolia in Salou at around 9.30pm on Sunday, July 2nd, when local police officers were alerted to a disturbance. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect, who has not been named by Spanish police authorities, was arrested at the Costa Dorada holiday resort a short time after her body was discovered.

He had been lying beside Ms Ward in the corridor just outside their bedroom.

The investigation into the death of Ms Ward will now take several months while the suspect remains in custody.

Her funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St John the Evangelist, Ballinteer at 11am on Thursday morning, which will be followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.