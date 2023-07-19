Suspected drugs haul washes up on Donegal coastline

Stephen Maguire

A suspected major drugs haul has washed up off the coast of Donegal.

A number of packages were washed up in North Donegal overnight.

The packages are believed to have come ashore between Dunafanaghy and Fanad Head.

They are believed to contain cocaine, but Gardaí are not in a position to clarify the drug or its origins.

The operation, being overseen by Gardaí in Milford, is ongoing.

A full investigation has been launched with forensic officers currently at two locations along the coastline.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed "An Garda Síochána are currently investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a number of packages along the North Donegal Coastline.

"The packages contain substances which is believed to be a controlled drug, subject to analysis and confirmation by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."