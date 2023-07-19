Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 12:31

Varadkar travels to Ukraine to hold talks with Zelenskiy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv
Muireann Duffy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has travelled to Ukraine to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

On Wednesday morning, the Fine Gael leader visited towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as he pledged a further €5 million in humanitarian aid.

The Taoiseach met with Mr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal, and parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, discussing how Ireland can continue to support Ukraine.

During his visit, Mr Varadkar laid wreaths in memory of the children who have been killed in the war, as well as those killed in the 2014 Euromaidan protests and the subsequent Russian invasion.

Mr Zelenskiy tweeted images of the pair's meeting, writing: "Welcome to Ukraine, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Today, we will hold important negotiations — security, political cooperation, justice for Ukraine and our economic cooperation.

"Although Ireland is a neutral country, this neutrality does not mean indifference, and this is very important. Thank you for all your support."

The Taoiseach is also due to visit the Lesya Ukrainka Theatre, meeting the cast who recently travelled to Dublin to stage a production of Brian Friel's Translations at the Abbey Theatre.

"This morning I came face to face with the horror inflicted by Russia’s forces on the people of Ukraine," Mr Varadkar said.

"I gave a commitment to President Zelenskiy, and to the people of Ukraine, that we will continue to offer our practical as well as our political backing. We are giving a further €5 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine - €3 million to be spent in Ukraine by the Red Cross for its vital work, and €2 million to the UN fund.

"I am here to express Ireland’s solidarity with the government and the people of Ukraine as they endure more than 500 days of Russian attacks. Ireland’s commitment to Ukraine means that we will support them on their pathway to EU membership," he added.

