Father of man killed after row over scooter says he lost life's most precious gift

Alison O'Riordan

The father of a 25-year-old man who was killed after a row over a stolen scooter has said he has lost life's most precious gift and that "there is no greater pain than to see your child lying in a coffin knowing that he was stabbed to death by a so-called friend".

In a victim impact statement read to the Central Criminal Court today, Gaffar Giwa, the father of Ademola "Dizzy" Giwa, said he had written the report "with a devastated and sad mind".

He said that no words can begin to describe the effect his eldest son's death has had on him and his family every minute of the day and night. "It hurts me. I cry out in agony at times, how can I describe the picture of what I saw on August 16th 2021," he said.

Mr Giwa also said that the defendant had tried to tarnish his son's name "to cover the atrocities he committed". "You were a big meaning to us and a wicked friend cut your dreams short," he said of his son.

The deceased's father added: "Ademola's loss cannot be described in words. He is my first son... his role in our family is irreplaceable, his support is unquantifiable".

Mr Giwa said he always remembered his son's words - "Daddy don't worry I will be there for all" - especially when he was worried about his other sons' situation.

Letter of apology

In a letter of apology, defendant John Titiloye said everyday he relives the day of the killing in his head and there are many things he wishes he could have done or said to deter the fatal accident. He added: "There's no one else to blame but myself. I hold all responsibility of what happened. I feel the most remorse for his parents.

"I know a letter of apology won't make them forgive me and I don't blame them. It would be hard to forgive anyone if it was the other way around. I remember the good times we had together, also it's something that never should have happened, something I regret. I wish it was me it happened to instead of him, he was a great man".

John Titiloye (28), with an address at Mac Uilliam Crescent, Fortunestown, Tallaght, Dublin 24 had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Giwa (25) in the Mac Uilliam Road area in Tallaght on August 10th 2021. Mr Giwa was from Mac Uilliam Parade in the same west Dublin town.

Last May, Titiloye was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by a Central Criminal Court jury. The 12 jurors unanimously rejected the prosecution case that Titiloye was guilty of murder and that he intentionally stabbed Mr Giwa in the neck, intending to kill or cause serious injury, after a row over a stolen scooter.

The court heard that Titiloye has 23 previous convictions, which mainly relate to minor road traffic offences but some were for drug offences in the District Court.

Under cross-examination, Sgt McGrath agreed with Brendan Grehan SC alongside John Griffin BL, defending, that his client had been in custody since the date of his arrest on August 11th 2020 and had never applied for bail. The witness also said there was no indication from Titiloye's record of him having a history of violence.

The sergeant also agreed with Mr Grehan that the matter seemed to have escalated over a very paltry sum of money, when eyewitness Samson Fayemi had declined to pay back monies to the defendant.

Counsel said Mr Fayemi had said in his statement that he was taking advantage of his friendship with Titiloye by not paying the money back.

Tension

Mr Fayemi (26) had told the trial that he owed a small sum of money to Titiloye which had become "a source of tension" within their friendship and that Mr Fayemi's scooter was forcibly taken by a number of men including the defendant "to settle the debt" on August 9th, the day prior to the killing, at Marlfield Estate in Tallaght.

Mr Fayemi and Mr Giwa then called to Titiloye's home at Mac Uilliam Crescent at 6.45pm the following day and a physical altercation broke out, which Anthony Titiloye, the defendant's father had involved himself in.

The witness also agreed with Mr Grehan that his client was seen on CCTV footage brandishing a knife early in the altercation before picking it up and retreating in the direction of his house. "That changed as the father continued to engage with Ademola and Samson and the father appeared to get struck.

Witnesses heard the defendant saying "my dad, not my dad" and he having retreated ran back into the affray," said the barrister.

Mr Byrne, prosecuting, told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that the Director of Public Prosecution took the view that there is a high degree of culpability in the case, which should attract a sentence of between 10 and 15 years.

High risk

In his submissions to the court, Mr Grehan said a risk assessment suggested Titiloye was at high risk of generic reoffending but at moderate risk of committing serious harm in the future.

In summary, Mr Grehan said the stand-out feature was that his client had retreated to his house after brandishing the knife and picking it up in "a warding off type fashion".

"It was only when his father appeared to get struck that prompted Mr Titiloye into the unfortunate and indiscriminate action he engaged in with, someone who had been his friend and who he grew up with, something which resulted in the unfortunate death of his friend and something he regrets until the day he dies," concluded the lawyer.

Opening the murder case to the jury last May, Mr Byrne, prosecuting, said that in the course of an argument Titiloye produced a knife and stabbed Mr Giwa in the neck.

It was the defence contention that the case of Titiloye was "as far away as one could get" from a cold-blooded killing and was a reaction by the defendant, who had acted in defence of his father.

A pathologist gave evidence that Mr Giwa died after sustaining a stab wound to the neck which cut his jugular vein and damaged a lung, resulting in "devastating consequences".

Titiloye, who had purchased a knife in an angling and shooting shop in Lucan on the afternoon of August 10, told the garda who arrested him "I killed him, I'm the man" and "I'm the man you want".