Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 21:21

Sinn Féin still top the polls as Fianna Fáil make gains

Support for Sinn Féin has remained steady in the latest opinion poll while Fianna Fáil has made gains

Tomas Doherty

Support for Sinn Féin has remained steady in the latest opinion poll while Fianna Fáil has made gains.

The Behaviour & Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times showed Mary Lou McDonald's party on 34 per cent support.

Micheál Martin's Fianna Fail was up three points to 24 per cent, while Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael dropped one point to 19 per cent.

Independents gained one point to 10 per cent while the Greens and Labour were both down two points to 4 per cent.

Solidarity-People Before Profit and the Social Democrats remained unchanged 2 per cent.

The poll was carried out between June 28th and July 12th with a sample of 910 eligible voters.

Visit the breakingnews.ie data tracker to analyse all the latest political polls

More in this section

Two men set to appear in court over €11.4 million cocaine find
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Man due in court following death of woman in Cork

Man arrested as gardaí seize heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more