Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 17:32

Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for six counties

The national forecaster said thunder and lightning will strike parts of Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford
Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for six counties

Met Éireann has issued an immediate warning for thunderstorms in six counties as the unsettled summer weather continues.

The national forecaster said thunder and lightning will strike parts of Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford on Sunday evening.

Intense rain downpours are likely in some areas. The alert is in place until 9pm on Sunday.

The warning comes amid a prolonged spell of unsettled weather in Ireland. Many parts of the country saw more than 50mm of rain this weekend.

Meanwhile, a heatwave has taken hold across many popular Irish family holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean, such as in Spain, Italy and Greece.

Forecasters say in the coming days parts of Italy and Greece could push the 48.8 degrees recorded in Syracuse, Sicily in August 2021, the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe.

The hot temperatures are being driven by a high pressure system that is sat across the region, allowing temperatures to build day by day.

A low-pressure system has been directed towards Ireland because of the weather on continental Europe, and has not moved, causing the recent wind and rain.

Temperatures have been slightly below average for the time of year.

Met Éireann said the outlook is for the Irish weather to remain unsettled or changeable this week with temperatures a little below average for the time of year.

More in this section

Man arrested as gardaí seize heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000 Man arrested as gardaí seize heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000
Two men set to appear in court over €11.4 million cocaine find Two men set to appear in court over €11.4 million cocaine find
Brother of Ronan Keating named locally as victim of Mayo road crash Brother of Ronan Keating named locally as victim of Mayo road crash
weathermet eireannthunderstormireland weather
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more