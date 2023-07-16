Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for six counties

Met Éireann has issued an immediate warning for thunderstorms in six counties as the unsettled summer weather continues.

The national forecaster said thunder and lightning will strike parts of Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford on Sunday evening.

Intense rain downpours are likely in some areas. The alert is in place until 9pm on Sunday.

Sunny spells & showers this afternoon & evening🌥️🌦️



Some showers will be heavy especially in parts of the east & south with a few isolated thunderstorm possible⛈️



Highest temps of 15 to 19 C🌡️



Blustery at times with mostly moderate westerly winds fresh at times near coasts🌬️ pic.twitter.com/9zD27qSzui — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 16, 2023

The warning comes amid a prolonged spell of unsettled weather in Ireland. Many parts of the country saw more than 50mm of rain this weekend.

Meanwhile, a heatwave has taken hold across many popular Irish family holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean, such as in Spain, Italy and Greece.

Forecasters say in the coming days parts of Italy and Greece could push the 48.8 degrees recorded in Syracuse, Sicily in August 2021, the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe.

The hot temperatures are being driven by a high pressure system that is sat across the region, allowing temperatures to build day by day.

A low-pressure system has been directed towards Ireland because of the weather on continental Europe, and has not moved, causing the recent wind and rain.

Temperatures have been slightly below average for the time of year.

Met Éireann said the outlook is for the Irish weather to remain unsettled or changeable this week with temperatures a little below average for the time of year.