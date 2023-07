David Young, PA

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in Co Donegal last month have charged a man in his 30s.

The investigation is linked to the discovery of body recovered from the water at Sliabh Liag.

The alleged assault was reported to have occurred in the Sliabh Liag and Killybegs areas on either Saturday, June 24th or Sunday, June 25th.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court on Friday afternoon.