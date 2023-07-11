Kernel of decision to step down from Late Late Show was last August – Tubridy

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Ryan Tubridy has reiterated on several occasions that his decision to step down as host of RTÉ’s Late Late Show programme was not linked to the discovery of the accounting issues by auditors.

Tubridy’s decision to step down from RTÉ’s flagship chat show was made public on March 16th, with auditors first raising concerns about invoices on March 8th.

During an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, Tubridy was asked about comments he gave in an interview on March 3rd: “I am here to talk to you today with a view to go straight back into the job I love.”

Tubridy confirmed this was correct.

On March 7th, Deloitte first contacted chief financial officer Richard Collins about concerns around invoices that had been raised.

On March 8th, Mr Collins contacted then director general Dee Forbes to discuss the nature of invoices and concerned raised by Deloitte.

Tubridy told the committee that his agent Noel Kelly informed RTÉ on his behalf on March 13th that he would be stepping down from his role in hosting the Late Late Show.

“I will be here until the last dog barks until you believe me that that decision came from my heart and soul,” Tubridy told TDs on Tuesday.

“That decision, the kernel of it was last August… This was a very personal decision.”

When asked whether anyone from RTÉ contacted Mr Kelly about the Deloitte review, Mr Kelly replied, not until May.

“The untruth I really, really wanted to clear up here today is there was no, no, no connection between this fiasco and my departure from The Late Late Show, I promise you,” Tubridy said.

He later told TDs: “I think if you have a question with regard to the departure of The Late Late Show, that was so deeply personal and so deeply from my heart, I would urge you to ask me about that.”

Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly were asked whether there was any correspondence between them during the period March 8 to 16 about the “problematic” invoices for two €75,000 payments, to which they said no, there was not.

In response to questions from Green Party TD Marc O Cathasaigh, who emphasised that two invoices were presented to Ms Forbes on March 8 this year, Noel Kelly said that he does not have Ms Forbes’ phone number.

“I’ve only ever met Dee Forbes with her legal team and her lawyers in their office in RTÉ,” Mr Kelly said.

“I’ve never had a cup of tea with Dee Forbes. I’ve never met Dee Forbes for lunch. I’ve never met her for dinner. I don’t know Dee Forbes apart from when I meet her in (RTÉ).”