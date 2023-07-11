Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 16:36

Maia Dunphy says Tubridy told her about plan to leave Late Late last August

Maia Dunphy has said Ryan Tubridy told her "in confidence" of his plans to leave The Late Late Show last August
Maia Dunphy says Tubridy told her about plan to leave Late Late last August

James Cox

Maia Dunphy has said Ryan Tubridy told her "in confidence" of his plans to leave The Late Late Show last August.

Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are appearing before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee and Media Committee on Tuesday.

Mr Tubridy has reiterated on several occasions that his decision to step down as host of RTÉ’s Late Late Show programme was not linked to the discovery of the accounting issues by auditors.

However, this has been questioned by TDs and senators repeatedly at the Oireachtas committees.

Mr Tubridy insisted his decision to leave the Late Late Show "came from my heart and soul" and was a "very personal decision".

TV presenter and broadcaster Maia Dunphy has now backed up Mr Tubridy's claim, in a tweet she said he told her he had plans to step down as presenter of the radio show last August.

She wrote: "Ryan Tubridy told me in confidence last August that after much consideration, he was planning to leave the LLS at the end of the season. I have no skin in this game, but as some seem to think he decided to leave suddenly because of this debacle, I can tell you that’s not true."

She added that the conversation took place at the RTÉ Autumn launch.

Ms Dunphy wrote: "It was at the RTE Autumn launch. I’m not usually at it, but had to go to promote a show. I was a bit overwhelmed, as it was the first media event I’d been at since my Mum died. Ryan sensed I was struggling and took me out for some air. He’s good like that. That’s when he told me."

 

More in this section

Cocaine Bear movie sniffs up €2m to €5m in corporation tax credits Cocaine Bear movie sniffs up €2m to €5m in corporation tax credits
Government to investigate alleged animal welfare breaches, says Varadkar Government to investigate alleged animal welfare breaches, says Varadkar
Man who threatened to kill former partner in court sitting is jailed Man who threatened to kill former partner in court sitting is jailed
rteryan tubridytubridyrté pay scandalmaia dunphy
Pensioner jailed for repeated rape of granddaughter fails to overturn conviction

Pensioner jailed for repeated rape of granddaughter fails to overturn conviction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more