Watch live: Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly appear before Oireachtas committees

11.30am

Ryan Tubridy's agent Noel Kelly has claimed there was "no secret" that RTÉ was to underwrite a commercial deal with Renault regarding payments to Mr Tubridy.

In his opening speech to the Public Accounts Committee, Mr Kelly disputed comments made before the committee last week by RTÉ's former chief financial officer Breda O'Keeffe.

Mr Kelly referred the committee to an email supplied to PAC members on Tuesday morning, in which Ms O'Keeffe said the broadcaster could provide a side letter to underwrite the €75,000 annual fee.

Mr Kelly added that Mr Tubridy has unfairly been made "poster boy for this scandal".

11.20am

Ryan Tubridy has challenged seven "untruths" put forward about the payments scandal at RTÉ.

Delivering his opening statement to the Public Accounts Committee, Mr Tubridy said he wished to bring “maximum transparency” and address “misinformation” that he says has been circulating about undeclared payments made to him in recent years.

Mr Tubridy told the committee: “We will be presenting key documents and new information to the two committees, which we believe will bring maximum transparency to the situation and address much of the misinformation which has circulated over the past three weeks.

“This is the first opportunity we have had to set out the full facts of what occurred, and we have spent weeks reviewing all the information about these issues.”

10.55am

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are appearing before two Oireachtas committees on Tuesday.

Undeclared payments to Mr Tubridy, in a deal negotiated by Mr Kelly, are at the centre of the ongoing RTÉ payment scandal.

They will appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at 11am, followed by the Oireachtas Media Committee from 3pm.

Senator Malcolm Byrne, a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, said Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly must "provide pieces of the jigsaw" and explain why they did not correct undeclared payments in RTÉ's figures.

Mr Byrne told BreakingNews.ie: "I certainly think the details of that arrangement from Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy's perspective will need to be outlined but also why neither Ryan Tubridy nor Noel Kelly sought to correct the record when the salaries were being published.

"They knew at the time the Oireachtas and the public were being misled, but they did not look to correct the record," he added.