Government survey finds most post-pandemic children are healthy and well-supported

Kenneth Fox

Government research suggests that the majority of 13-year-olds are healthy, have transitioned well to secondary school, and feel supported by family and friends.

As the Irish Examiner reports, more than 6,000 children aged 13 and their caregivers were interviewed for the Department of Children's Growing Up In Ireland report.

The surveys, conducted by phone during varying Covid-19 restrictions, examined education, physical health, socio-emotional wellbeing, pastimes, and family circumstances.

It also examined how their life has changed since they were interviewed at age nine, and follows up on a special Growing Up In Ireland covid survey conducted in 2020 to see how they were faring during the pandemic restrictions.

The Department of Children said the children in question were born in 2008 and their early years would have been during a recessionary period.

"They were among the first group of children to avail of the free pre-school year, and their middle childhood would have seen significant social changes in Ireland such as the marriage equality referendum," it stated.

"They have also grown up in a time of significant technological changes; and were born a few months after the first iPhone was launched in 2007."

Under the topic of education, the department said the vast majority of the 13-year-olds had made the transition to secondary school, and 97 per cent agreed that they had made new friends.

A total of 92 per cent were getting on well with schoolwork and 96 per cent said they were settling in well.

Almost three-quarters of 13-year-olds expect to achieve a college degree.

The survey found the majority of 13-year-olds were healthy, felt supported by friends and family, and participated in a range of pastimes.

However, some young people were struggling more than one area.

Girls were much more likely than boys to have low mood (21 per cent compared to 8 per cent), lower self-esteem, and a prevalence of parents observing symptoms of emotional distress.