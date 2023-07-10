Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 08:50

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages focus on the new RTÉ director general bringing in sweeping changes to the broadcaster after another resignation on Sunday. 
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Monday's front pages focus on the new RTÉ director general bringing in sweeping changes to the broadcaster after another resignation on Sunday.

The Irish Times reports that new RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst is bringing in a host of changes including standing down the entire Executive Board.

The Irish Examiner reports RTÉ’s Director of Strategy Rory Coveney resigned last night with immediate effect.

The Echo reports that extra measures will be put in place after a number of new road links opened as part of the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme this weekend.

In the UK, the BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager £35,000 (€40,000) for sexually explicit images has dominated the front pages of the UK’s papers.

The Sun said the man made a call to the “youngster” after the story was broken by the paper last week.

The Telegraph, the Daily Mirror and the Times say the BBC have contacted the police over the “high profile” TV presenter’s alleged sex scandal.

The i and the Daily Mail also put this story at the top of their agenda.

The Daily Express, Metro and the Daily Star say the presenter has been suspended by the broadcaster.

In other news, Nato allies have put pressure on Germany and the US to show more support for Ukraine’s Nato membership, according to the Financial Times.

And The Guardian reveals that more than 50 MPs have owned stakes in publicly listed companies.

