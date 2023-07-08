Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 21:10

Man dies in motorcycle collision in Mullingar

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported.
A man has died after a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 3:20pm on the N4 at Ballinalack, Mullingar, County Westmeath.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported.

The N4 at Ballinalack is currently closed with local diversions in place and is expected to remain closed overnight. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested, and they will attend the scene on the morning of Sunday 9th July 2023.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N4 in the Ballinalack area between 3pm and 3:30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 398 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

