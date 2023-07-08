Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 16:36

Demonstration calls for respect and reform for trans and intersex community

An estimated 3,000 took part in the demonstration in Dublin on Saturday.
Demonstration calls for respect and reform for trans and intersex community

By Rebecca Black, PA

Thousands of people turned out in Dublin for what was termed as the most significant attendance to date at the annual Trans and Intersex Pride event.

The gathering started at the Garden of Remembrance before proceeding across the city centre to Dáil Eireann.

It was organised in opposition to the treatment of trans people by the current coalition Government, with calls for improved health care and recognition.

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin March
People take part in the Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin March in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA. 

Issues raised included the waiting lists for trans healthcare and the National Gender Service psychiatric model of care.

Organisers said they also marched against a “rise in the far-right in Ireland targeting refugees, and more recently LGBTQ+ people”.

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin have called for “Bodily Autonomy for All” with a GP-led, informed consent-based trans healthcare.

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin March
Organisers said they also marched against a ‘rise in the far-right in Ireland targeting refugees, and LGBTQ+ people’ Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin founder and co-organiser Ollie Bell described the event, which was estimated to have been attended by around 3,000 people, as “the most significant Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin march to date”.

“We’re seeing the rise of the far right coinciding with an international push back against trans and intersex rights.

“Its more important than ever for our allies to stand in solidarity with the trans and intersex communities,” they said.

“We’re marching not only for legislative change but for a complete change in the way society is run.

“We are an anti-capitalist march and we want to see a completely different system that puts people before short-term profit and division.”

