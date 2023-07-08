Tara Mines: Deal reached between management and unions over temporary closure

Talks at the Workplace Relations Commission over the future of Tara Mines have ended with an agreement on a number of measures.

Last month, owners Boliden announced plans to suspend operations at the Co Meath mine and temporarily lay off 650 workers from July 14th.

Trade union Siptu said the agreement reached on Saturday includes the provision of a weekly support payment to those losing their jobs, an increase in the number of roles being retained during the period of “care and maintenance” and a review process on reopening.

Siptu divisional organiser Adrian Kane said they will be putting the proposals to their members on Monday evening.

"There is a modest retainer allowance that will be paid to people on lay off," he told Newstalk radio.

"There is an increase in the numbers of people who will remain in the mine working in care and maintenance. There is a guarantee that people will return to work on the same terms and conditions of employment that they have been laid off."

Boliden has said the closure of the mine is required due to a number of factors including the high cost of energy and low international prices for zinc at present. The firm claimed it was on course to lose €100 million this year.

On Saturday, Boliden said "the decision has been taken to safeguard the long-term future of the mine and the management team will remain in dialogue with employees and stakeholders throughout this period".