Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 09:29

'Unseasonably' windy weather as Met Éireann puts entire country on alert

Met Éireann said southern and western coasts and high ground will face the strongest winds.
'Unseasonably' windy weather as Met Éireann puts entire country on alert

Status yellow wind warnings are in effect for the Republic on Saturday morning, with "unseasonably strong" gusts forecast.

Met Éireann said southern and western coasts and high ground will face the strongest winds.

The forecaster said there is a risk of falling branches and damage to tents and other temporary structures.

The status yellow warning for Munster, as well as counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford, will expire at 10am, with the rest of the country under the alert until midday.

Met Éireann said it will turn mostly dry with sunny spells by Saturday afternoon as the winds ease, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

Overnight on Saturday rain will begin to feed up from the south. The showers will turn heavy as the night goes on potentially merging to longer spells of rain at times with the chance of the odd rumble of thunder. However, it will stay mainly dry in Ulster, Met Éireann said.

Sunday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and slow-moving, with thundery downpours and hail. Temperatures will reach highs of 17 to 21 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

The weather is set to continue largely unsettled into next week.

More in this section

Unions hold ‘positive’ meeting with incoming RTÉ director general Unions hold ‘positive’ meeting with incoming RTÉ director general
Man who was sexually abused by teacher in front of class as a boy awarded €120,000 Man who was sexually abused by teacher in front of class as a boy awarded €120,000
Man dies after traffic collision in Roscommon Man dies after traffic collision in Roscommon
weathermet eireannweather warningwindireland weather
Tánaiste 'saddened and shocked' at poisoning of eagle in Co Antrim

Tánaiste 'saddened and shocked' at poisoning of eagle in Co Antrim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more