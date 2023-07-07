What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter
The RTÉ pay scandal is the main topic on Friday's front pages.
The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent all lead with the ongoing controversy at the national broadcaster.
Marty Morrissey also features on the front pages after it was revealed the sport commentator was the RTÉ staff member who had a five-year car loan with Renault.
According to the Independent, he will still deputise for Ryan Tubridy during next month's bank holiday.
Fears that new legislation to criminalise the recruiting of children into crime groups does not go far enough are the topic of The Echo's front page story.
Marty Morrissey's "error of judgement" also makes the front pages of the Irish Daily Star, Irish Sun, Irish Daily Mail and The Herald.
In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a PSNI plan to remove illegal flags.
Stephen Nolan has transferred all shares in his production company to a firm headed by a bookmaker, The Irish News reports.
Nolan transfers all shares in his production company to firm headed by bookmaker
The UK's newspapers are led by the death of an eight-year-old girl in an incident at a school in Wimbledon.
The Daily Mirror, The Independent, The Sun and the Daily Express all report the girl was killed and 10 others were taken to hospital after a Land Rover crashed into a girls’ prep school building on the last day of term.
The story also features on the front of the Daily Mail and Metro.
Elsewhere, The Guardian says the Cabinet Office must hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries after it lost a British High Court challenge against the chairwoman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
The Telegraph reports the Archbishop of Canterbury has called for universities to face funding cuts for not supporting minorities, including trans students.
A looming strike involving air traffic controllers could affect up to a third of all European flights this summer, according to The Times.
The i leads with the Home Office painting over a Mickey Mouse mural at an asylum centre for unaccompanied children.
And the Daily Star says Britons have been eating Weetabix wrong.
