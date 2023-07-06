Man in critical condition following Dublin city assault

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Dublin city centre on Wednesday night.

Officers from Store Street Garda station are investigating the assault, which took place near the junction of Foley Street and Buckingham Street Lower, Dublin 1.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken from the scene to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Gardaí confirmed a man, also in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or road users who were in the vicinity between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday to contact Store Street Garda station of 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.