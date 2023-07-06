Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 08:07

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages are squarely focused on the RTÉ pay scandal as attention turns to what should be done about those in charge at the broadcaster.
By PA Reporter

Thursday's front pages are squarely focused on the RTÉ pay scandal as attention turns to what should be done about those in charge at the broadcaster.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner both report that the executive board is under fire, but concerns have been raised about outright sacking them.

The Echo report that delays in opening public consultation for the Cork Luas is a 'bitter blow' to the city.

 

Meanwhile, in the UK an artificial intelligence chatbot which told a man to kill the late Queen are among the headline stories.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star says the AI chatbot “urged” the Windsor intruder to kill the Queen on Christmas Day 2021.

The Daily Mirror interview TV presenter Fiona Phillips about her hope of helping others after sharing her Alzheimer’s diagnosis on Tuesday.

The Times says under a Labour majority, Keir Starmer would put speaking fluently and clearly on the same level as literacy and numeracy in education

The Financial Times reports the Treasury has sold £4 billion (€4.6 billion) worth of debt at the highest two-year borrowing cost this century.

Lung cancer cases in women is projected to surpass those in men for the first time, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express says members of the House of Lords are “frustrating the will of the people” by blocking laws aimed to stop small boats coming into the UK.

The i continues to look at the UK mortgage crisis with “big lenders” set to hike prices once again.

And the Metro shares a family’s plea to help save their baby who had a failed transplant.

