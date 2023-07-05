RTÉ CFO rejects suggestion there were three barter accounts

James Cox

RTÉ's chief financial officer has disputed the suggestion there are three barter accounts at the broadcaster.

Instead, Richard Collins says the deal is with three companies which all feed into one pot, rejecting suggestions he misled the Oireachtas last week.

Committee members have described the account as a slush fund used to finance Celtic Tiger splurging - highlighting €5,000 spent on flip-flops in particular.

RTÉ's commercial director Geraldine O'Leary has defended the use of the accounts as part of doing business.

While chief financial officer Richard Collins was challenged about how many accounts there are.

He told the Oireachtas Media Committee: "There's three companies feeding into that barter account, but what I look at is a consolidated view there.

"For instance, if someone was to ask you what your weekly shopping bill is, and you said it's €200. You wouldn't say it's €70 with Dunnes, €70 with Supervalue, €60 with Lidl. What I'm saying is there is one barter account."

The committee has also been asking about car allowances for staff.

Executives revealed one staff member had the loan of a car for five years without RTÉ approval.

The car was returned yesterday. You can follow the Oireachtas Media Committee live here.