Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 16:25

RTÉ CFO rejects suggestion there were three barter accounts

RTÉ's chief financial officer has disputed the suggestion there are three barter accounts at the broadcaster
RTÉ CFO rejects suggestion there were three barter accounts

James Cox

RTÉ's chief financial officer has disputed the suggestion there are three barter accounts at the broadcaster.

Instead, Richard Collins says the deal is with three companies which all feed into one pot, rejecting suggestions he misled the Oireachtas last week.

Committee members have described the account as a slush fund used to finance Celtic Tiger splurging - highlighting €5,000 spent on flip-flops in particular.

RTÉ's commercial director Geraldine O'Leary has defended the use of the accounts as part of doing business.

While chief financial officer Richard Collins was challenged about how many accounts there are.

He told the Oireachtas Media Committee: "There's three companies feeding into that barter account, but what I look at is a consolidated view there.

"For instance, if someone was to ask you what your weekly shopping bill is, and you said it's €200. You wouldn't say it's €70 with Dunnes, €70 with Supervalue, €60 with Lidl. What I'm saying is there is one barter account."

The committee has also been asking about car allowances for staff.

Executives revealed one staff member had the loan of a car for five years without RTÉ approval.

The car was returned yesterday. You can follow the Oireachtas Media Committee live here.

More in this section

Gardaí arrest three men over assaults and public order incidents in Sligo Gardaí arrest three men over assaults and public order incidents in Sligo
Gardaí working with UK's NCA to establish identity of body found off Donegal coast Gardaí working with UK's NCA to establish identity of body found off Donegal coast
Interim RTÉ boss apologises for ‘drip-feed’ of information Interim RTÉ boss apologises for ‘drip-feed’ of information
rteoireachtas media committeerté pay scandalrichard collinsbarter accounts
Police investigating after shots fired at house in 'reckless attack'

Police investigating after shots fired at house in 'reckless attack'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more