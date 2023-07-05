Minister 'hitting the nuclear button' with reviews into RTÉ, says committee chair

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for the Media Catherine Martin will be “hitting the nuclear button” to bring in an external examiner “to really get into what has gone on in terms of the financial dealings of RTÉ and the commercial entities,” the chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee Niamh Smyth has said.

The Fianna Fáil TD told Newstalk Breakfast that she is “struggling” to have confidence in the RTÉ executive board.

She said deception was at the heart of the issue was deception, adding that she did not know if there had been a conspiracy or a mess-up.

It spoke volumes that RTÉ's head of commercial did not realise there were three barter accounts, she noted, following a statement from the broadcaster confirming the existence of further such accounts in addition to the one highlighted over payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Ms Smyth said she and the other members of the committee were very angry that this information had not been given to them earlier to allow them toscrutinise the details. She added that it appeared the information given last week “was not wholly accurate”, which would compound the anger already there.

“I want to give those executives an opportunity to come in this morning to explain,” Ms Smyth said.

The public would be far more forgiving if RTÉ came out and said “we did this, we did that, in hindsight, perhaps we shouldn’t,” she said.

Asked if she had confidence in the RTÉ executive, Ms Smyth said she struggled with the tenability of the board.

“My God, you'd be scratching your head asking yourself of these people, is it incompetence or is it a dysfunctionality?” she questioned.

Reflection

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has said that there was a need for senior RTÉ executives to “reflect on their position” following the revelation of further barter accounts.

Mr Doherty told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the executive board was “still trying to cover up” the matter, adding that the full information was not being made available.

“I think anybody who watched the two committees last week would be very clear that unless you ask the question, you won't get the answer, and you had to ask the question in a specific way.

“You could see even at the last minutes of each of the meetings, new information was being extracted by executive directors, and that's not the type of approach we wanted.”

Mr Doherty said he feels the executive directors could not be relied on to provide the information to the committees and the public, so Ms Martin should exercise her powers under Section 109 of the Broadcasting Act and send in a team to RTÉ to get the necessary information.

“The Minister can appoint a person or a number of people to go in there and look for any documentation that we want. The fact that we're relying on RTÉ executives to get that information to us and presented in a way, in my view, that is suitable sometimes to them is not acceptable.”

Mr Doherty said there are serious questions about the performance of a number of senior executives in RTÉ, especially in relation to how they dealt with this issue when it came to light.

“There is a need for now for four individuals to reflect on their position in terms of where they are in going forward with integrity,” Mr Doherty said.