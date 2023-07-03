Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 14:20

Boy who had nightmares after Ryanair flight awarded €10,000

The incident occurred on a flight from Dublin to Zadar Airport when the boy was travelling with his parents to Croatia.
Ray Managh

An 11-year-old Co Kildare schoolboy, who suffered nightmares following the emergency descent and landing of a Ryanair aircraft after inflight loss of cabin pressure, has settled a personal injuries claim against the airline for €10,000.

Barrister Ciaran Mandal told Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court today that the incident had occurred on a flight from Dublin to Zadar Airport in July 2018 when Stefan Kokic, now aged 17, was travelling along with his parents to Croatia.

“Stefan was involved in an undoubtedly terrifying ordeal,” Mr Mandal, who appeared with Rose Sweeney of Coleman Legal Solicitors.

The teenager had sued Ryanair through his mother Nikolina Kokic of The Meadows, Cornelscourt, Newbridge, Co Kildare, who in an affidavit said her son had suffered emotional upset as a result of the accident but had dealt well with the experience.

Emergency landing

Mr Mandal told the court that the aircraft sustained a sudden inflight depressurisation which had resulted in the necessity for an emergency descent into Frankfurt Hahn airport before the family were able to continue their flight to Zadar.

Counsel said the claim had been brought under the Montreal Convention under which, in order to recover damages, the event that occurred had to be an accident and the complainant had to have suffered bodily injury.

Mr Mandal said that although Ryanair had put both matters in issue in their defence they had belatedly conceded the event was indeed an accident. Stefan had subsequently been diagnosed with a degree of stress secondary to the incident as well as headaches.

Stefan had twice attended his GP, Dr Hugh Brady of The Bridge Medical Centre, Newbridge, and counsel was recommending the court’s approval of a €10,000 settlement offer by Ryanair on the basis of “outstanding issues.”

Judge O’Connor approved the offer and told Mr Mandal he had done very well on Stefan’s behalf.

