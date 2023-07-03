Man critically ill in hospital following Co Armagh road crash

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a road crash in Co Armagh.

Two cars were involved in the collision in the Eastway area of Lurgan on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said a grey BMW 320d M Sport and a red Suzuki Alto were involved in the incident around 4.50pm.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” they said.

“The driver of the Suzuki Alto remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW 320d M Sport and a passenger required medical treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the Eastway area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1228 of 02/07/23.