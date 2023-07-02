Stunning Cork cottage offers country views not far from city

Katie Mellett

If you have ever dreamed about cottage or country living, then look no further than this beautiful four-bedroom home in Co Cork.

Originally a cottage from the 1800s, the property has been extended twice since the original build and now mixes the old with the new to great effect.

Selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Cork describe the cottage as “a very special family home”, and you are sure to be impressed by what it has to offer from the moment you arrive through the front door.

Upon entering the property at Currabeg near Ovens in Co Cork, you are greeted with some original features such as sash windows and exposed bricks walls that really give character to the home.

The current owners have renovated the property throughout the years to leave it in turnkey condition, and it currently boasts a B3 energy rating. They have utilised the home to its full capacity with storage in nearly every room.

There is a great blend of living and bedroom accommodation. One of the key features downstairs is the large open-plan living/kitchen and dining area.

Along the hallway downstairs, there are three large double bedrooms, an en-suite and a large main bedroom with an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe upstairs.

The home also has a large family bathroom with a movie room and kids’ playroom upstairs.

The woodland setting makes you feel like you are in the middle of the wilderness whil3 having the convenience of being just a stone’s throw from Ballincollig town. It offers ample parking and benefits from a patio area with water feature, raised flower beds and seasonal flowers.

The property also comes with full planning permission for a 89sq m double-storey detached garage.

There is also a raised decking that wraps around to the side of the house from the rear that extends the living space into the outdoors. From here you can enjoy splendid views over Ballincollig and Ovens.

Set on a private and meticulously landscaped site of approximately half an acre, the home is within minutes of the Ballincollig by-pass road and is within 15 minutes’ drive from a range of amenities including Munster Technological University, University College Cork, Cork University Hospital, Bons Secours Hospital, Cork Airport and Macroom.

Other amenities include The Lee Valley Golf Course, Farran Forest Park, Local School and Crèche, and Eire Og GAA club.

The property is open for viewing by appointment. Find out more on MyHome.ie at www.myhome.ie/4711913 or by contacting selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Cork on 021 4273041