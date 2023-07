News quiz of the week Did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz to see how well you stack up against other breakingnews.ie readers

Senior RTÉ executives faced questioning at Oireachtas committees this week over secret payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy through a controversial bartar account, labelled a ‘slush fund’ during the hearings. How much is RTÉ estimated to have spent through this bartar account over the past 10 years?

New figures released this week showed that house prices have fallen for the first time in three years. Prices dropped by 0.5 per cent in the past year nationally, according to the latest Daft.ie report. But which city bucked this trend and saw house prices rise over the past 12 months?

June was the hottest on record, Met Éireann confirmed this week, surpassing the previous record that held for 83 years. Which location recorded the highest temperature last month?

The Government is asking people to share their views on what the design of the new Irish passport book and card should be. What is the overarching theme for the new passport design?

HMV opened its first store in Ireland for almost 10 years. Where in Dublin is it?

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said this week that life in the UK is becoming “completely unlivable”. What happened to the GB News presenter that prompted him to make this statement?

Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future,” after he struggled during his recent performance at Glastonbury. Which Irish festival will he no longer be headlining?

The Ireland men’s rugby sevens team secured their place in next year’s Paris Olympics after winning their qualifying matches at the European Games. Which team did they defeat in the final to secure qualification?

Hard luck! Some of those were tricky. Keep up to date with the latest Irish and global news on breakingnews.ie