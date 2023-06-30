Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 07:34

Motorcyclist (30s) dies in collision with car in Co Sligo

A motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, had died following a collision with a car in Co Sligo on Thursday evening
James Cox

A motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, had died following a collision with a car in Co Sligo on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at approximately 8.30pm on Thursday on the N16 at Glencar, Sligo.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car did not requires hospital treatment.

The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be arranged.

The N16 at Glencar is currently closed to traffic with local diversions in place. The services of garda forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N16 at Glencar between 8pm and 8.40pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

 

