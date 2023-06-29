Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 21:41

Gardaí Water Unit switch Donegal missing person search to local pier

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard including the Rescue 118 helicopter had been concentrating their search around the Slieve League area.
Stephen Maguire

The focus of a massive search in Co Donegal for a missing person has switched to a nearby pier.

The focus has now switched to a pier at Teelin, a couple of kilometres from the original general search area.

Members of the Garda Water Unit have set up their investigation at Teelin and have been searching the area on Thursday.

The search began on Monday last following a tip-off that a person had been seriously assaulted.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested and interviewed abut the allegations.

However, both were released on Tuesday evening without charge.

It followed a series of developments for Gardaí searching for an alleged missing person.

A car owned by the male suspect in the case was seized and was examined by forensics officers.

It is understood that splatters of blood were present in the car and samples have been taken for analysis.

Forensics officers also sealed off a house in the Killybegs area and also searched that premises as part of their investigation.

Reports suggest Gardaí are searching for a man from Northern Ireland, aged in his 60s.

Meanwhile, Gardaí continue to appeal to the public who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Kilcar, Killybegs or Slieve League area over the weekend to contact them.

gardai donegal missing person coast guard ireland teelin
