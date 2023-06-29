Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 06:17

Irish domestic economy growth still quite strong – ESRI

There will be ‘a significant moderation’ in the inflation rate as price pressures begin to ease, the think tank said.
Irish domestic economy growth still quite strong – ESRI

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The domestic growth of the Irish economy remains “quite strong”, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute think tank.

ESRI’s latest Quarterly Economic Commentary says continued economic growth is expected in 2023 and 2024, and there will be “a significant moderation” in the inflation rate as price pressures begin to ease, particularly in the energy market.

It forecasts that modified domestic demand (MDD), a way of measuring Ireland’s domestic economic activity, will grow by 3.6 per cent this year and 4 per cent in 2024.

With the unemployment rate at a low of 3.8 per cent as of May, it said it expects it to average at below 4 per cent both this year and next.

 

Continued growth is also expected in the public finances, with taxation receipts in the first five months of the year already 10 per cent above their level in 2022.

Despite this strong showing, it said there will be a “slowdown in multinational activity” due to high interest rates, affecting global activity and investment decisions.

Higher rates are also expected to contribute to some moderation in investment activity and a cooling of housing and mortgage demand.

Reduced global demand is also expected to affect exports, which will increase at a reduced pace, largely due to declines in pharma-related goods.

“Any further contraction in the pharma or ICT sectors may lead to downward revisions in export growth and lower the growth outlook,” ESRI said.

Author Kieran McQuinn said: “The Irish economy is set to experience sustained growth in 2023 and 2024, however, global uncertainty will exert negative pressures on the domestic traded sector.”

Author Conor O’Toole said: “The domestic economy is continuing to grow robustly and the labour market is particularly buoyant.

“This is likely to lead to challenges in sectors such as construction and risks exerting upward pressure on general prices and wages.”

More in this section

Gardaí liaise with PSNI to locate 'missing' Slieve League victim Gardaí liaise with PSNI to locate 'missing' Slieve League victim
Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualify for Olympics Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualify for Olympics
'Three dumb truckers': Trains delayed as two bridges struck 'Three dumb truckers': Trains delayed as two bridges struck
esrieconomyirisheconomic and social research institute
Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears

Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more