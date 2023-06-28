'Legend' Breaking Bad star Dean Norris spotted in Dublin

James Cox

Breaking Bad star Dean Norris is in Dublin and was spotted in iconic fast food restaurant Leo Burdock.

He popped into the takeaway on Tuesday and posed with fans.

A picture on their Facebook account was captioned: "Another legend @deanjnorris dropping into the flagship @leoburdockireland Christchurch."

Norris, 60, starred as Hank Schrader alongside Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) and Bryan Cranston (Walter White) in the smash-hit Vince Gilligan series.

He isn't the only Breaking Bad star in town, as Giancarlo Esposito is also in Dublin where he is working on a new project.

Esposito played Gus Fring, a ruthless drug lord and fast-food mogul in Breaking Bad.

Esposito visited some of Dublin's top spots, such as the Forty Foot in Dún Laoghaire, where he posed for photos with some "young bucks". He also posted photographs from Trinity College's library and the Apples and Atoms statue outside the Institute of Physics.