Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 12:13

New park in Dublin city wins prestigious international landscape award

Bridgefoot Street Park opened in the Liberties on Wednesday as the city's newest park.
New park in Dublin city wins prestigious international landscape award

Katie Mellett

Dublin City Council officially opened the city’s newest park to the public on Wednesday.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, unveiled a plaque this afternoon to mark the occasion, with the opening of Bridgefoot Street Park.

The new park is located in the Liberties and will act as a major resource for locals and tourists.

Bridgefoot Street Park has won the prestigious International Landscape award.

The award, the Landezine International Landscape Award, aims to recognise the most interesting and progressive practices from the field of landscape architecture. It was established in 2016 by Zaš Brezar and Robert Schäfer.

The park transformed what was a derelict site into a beautiful landscape of trees with grassed and planted mounds, hard and soft landscapes, furniture and lighting, landscape terraces, incorporating a performance area, play spaces, play equipment, allotments and a community garden.

Dublin City Council and the local community collaborated in the vision, promotion, planning, design and development of the park and this collaboration will continue in the management and operation which will be key to the success of the park.

The park has included measures to significantly improve disability access to the project area and support the principle of universal access for all.

Bridgefoot St Park was designed by Dermot Foley Landscape Architects in collaboration with Dublin City Council Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services.

More in this section

RTÉ confirms contract negotiations with Ryan Tubridy have been paused RTÉ confirms contract negotiations with Ryan Tubridy have been paused
Annual vote to renew Special Criminal Court branded a ‘circus’ by Sinn Féin Annual vote to renew Special Criminal Court branded a ‘circus’ by Sinn Féin
Irish tourists face hefty fines over loud music on beaches in Portugal Irish tourists face hefty fines over loud music on beaches in Portugal
dublindublin city councillord mayor of dublindublin cityalison gillilandthe libertiesbridgefoot street park
Toddler suffered 'severe genital injury', child abuse trial hears

Toddler suffered 'severe genital injury', child abuse trial hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more