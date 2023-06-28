New park in Dublin city wins prestigious international landscape award

Katie Mellett

Dublin City Council officially opened the city’s newest park to the public on Wednesday.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, unveiled a plaque this afternoon to mark the occasion, with the opening of Bridgefoot Street Park.

The new park is located in the Liberties and will act as a major resource for locals and tourists.

Bridgefoot Street Park has won the prestigious International Landscape award.

The award, the Landezine International Landscape Award, aims to recognise the most interesting and progressive practices from the field of landscape architecture. It was established in 2016 by Zaš Brezar and Robert Schäfer.

The park transformed what was a derelict site into a beautiful landscape of trees with grassed and planted mounds, hard and soft landscapes, furniture and lighting, landscape terraces, incorporating a performance area, play spaces, play equipment, allotments and a community garden.

Dublin City Council and the local community collaborated in the vision, promotion, planning, design and development of the park and this collaboration will continue in the management and operation which will be key to the success of the park.

The park has included measures to significantly improve disability access to the project area and support the principle of universal access for all.

Bridgefoot St Park was designed by Dermot Foley Landscape Architects in collaboration with Dublin City Council Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services.