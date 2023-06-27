RTÉ pay scandal: Report says no board member but Forbes knew details of Tubridy pay

James Cox

RTÉ has said no member of its executive board other than former director general Dee Forbes could have known the public was misled on payments to Ryan Tubridy.

In a lengthy statement this evening, the broadcaster said the then director general and the former chief financial officer negotiated the deal.

Interim director general Adrian Lynch said Ms Forbes “had all the necessary information in order to understand that the publicly declared figures for Ryan Tubridy could have been wrong”.

Mr Lynch said the payments, which were to be paid by commercial partner Renault but underwritten by RTÉ, were negotiated by “the director general and the then chief financial officer (Breda O’Keeffe) supported by the RTÉ solicitor and approved by the director general”.

This evening's statement from RTÉ does not cover the years prior to 2020, but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has aid there must be answers on that time period too.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier, Mr Varadkar said: "I don't know exactly why it's the case that we don't have more detail on the payments between 2017 and 2019, I'll endeavour to find out more about that today.

"I know that there is an enquiry going on in relation to that... and we will get that information. I'm not sure why we can't get that information today as opposed to two days time or next week, but I will follow up on that, as will the minister."

More to follow