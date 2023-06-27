Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 16:55

Irish tourists face hefty fines over loud music on beaches in Portugal

The use of portable speakers blaring out the latest tunes at a volume which upsets other sunseekers has been banned by Portugal’s National Maritime Authority
Natalia Penza

Irish tourists have been warned they could face fines of up to €36,000 if they listen to loud music on beaches in Portugal.

The use of portable speakers blaring out the latest tunes at a volume which upsets other sunseekers has been banned by Portugal’s National Maritime Authority (ANM).

The fines for beachgoers on their own start at €200 but the most serious breaches can be punished with fines of €4,000 for those who are repeat offenders or have ignored previous warnings. For groups the fines can reach a staggering €36,000.

Local and other tourists who are being bothered by loud noise from portable speakers are being urged to contact the local Maritime Police force responsible for the beach where the infraction is occurring.

The ANM confirmed this week: “Portable speakers are prohibited on beaches at volumes which can bother other sunbathers.”

A spokesman added: “We have seen this problem increase in recent years, and we are increasing our vigilance to combat it.”

It was not immediately clear how officials would determine what level of music would be loud enough to decide when fines could be applied and whether police would be given power to confiscate equipment where repeat offenders refuse to turn the volume down.

Confirmation of the prohibition has emerged as the peak tourist season is about to start in areas like the Algarve, a favourite with Irish and British tourists.

musicportugalbeachfinestouristsnoise restrictions
